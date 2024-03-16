Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys A$69,796.30 in Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 199,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,796.30 ($46,222.72).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Grant Davey bought 277,068 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$80,903.86 ($53,578.71).

On Monday, February 12th, Grant Davey bought 111,953 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$32,914.18 ($21,797.47).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Grant Davey bought 270,274 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$80,811.93 ($53,517.83).

On Thursday, January 25th, Grant Davey bought 138,359 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$41,784.42 ($27,671.80).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Grant Davey acquired 139,414 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$40,708.89 ($26,959.53).

On Friday, January 19th, Grant Davey 10,948,990 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

On Friday, December 22nd, Grant Davey 975,800 shares of Frontier Energy stock.

Frontier Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Frontier Energy Company Profile

Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.

