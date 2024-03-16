Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Frontier Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

