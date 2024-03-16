FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $13,510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

