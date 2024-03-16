Fundamental Research Analysts Give Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) a C$125.67 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price target on Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$102.60 on Wednesday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$64.80 and a 52 week high of C$122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.16. The firm has a market cap of C$247.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Olympia Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

