FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Lowered by Analyst

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $602.65 million, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $42.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,486,795. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

