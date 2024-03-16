FY2024 EPS Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Raised by Analyst

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,283 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,372.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 995,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,873,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 534,433 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,857,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

