FY2025 EPS Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Reduced by Analyst

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.