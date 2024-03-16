Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXYFree Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:GLXY opened at C$13.34 on Tuesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.61.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

