Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.32. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 90,649 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $512,568.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.