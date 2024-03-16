Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Jonathan Burrell Sells 15,000 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $149.42.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. Garmin's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

