General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,751,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,995,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

