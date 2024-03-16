GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

GenSight Biologics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

