Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and traded as high as $90.56. Givaudan shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 8,052 shares traded.

Givaudan Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

