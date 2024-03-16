Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after buying an additional 157,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 439,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

