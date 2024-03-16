Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,956 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 969,863 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.