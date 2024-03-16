Grin Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Grin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.02 million and $337,849.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,362.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00129076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00211712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00126839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

