Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMGW. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 490.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

