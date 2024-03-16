Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Margaret Katherine Banks Sells 5,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

