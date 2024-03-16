Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,985 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 14,419,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,723. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

