Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $227.75 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 7.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $227,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $26.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,235.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,406. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,038.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

