Hamlin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $130,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD remained flat at $28.64 during midday trading on Friday. 6,337,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

