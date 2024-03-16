Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cummins worth $117,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

