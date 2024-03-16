Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 261,202 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 261,202 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Genuine Parts worth $61,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

