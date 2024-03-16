Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$84.25 on Friday. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$87.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.14.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
