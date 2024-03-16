Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.44.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE HASI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.