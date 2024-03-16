Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,551 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.81% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $708,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $914,000.

Shares of PSCF opened at $46.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

