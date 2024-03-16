Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tronox by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE:TROX opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

