Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $929,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after purchasing an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.