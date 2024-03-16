Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $887,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

IVV stock opened at $513.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $388.05 and a 52 week high of $520.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.79. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

