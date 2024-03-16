Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,796 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

