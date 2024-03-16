Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 76.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,277 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after buying an additional 1,473,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after buying an additional 1,078,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 778,944 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock worth $238,840 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $33.64 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.