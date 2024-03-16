HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.83

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.76. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 205,706 shares trading hands.

HONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

