Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer Sells 14,747 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

