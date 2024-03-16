Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.02

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.02 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.68). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.64), with a volume of 111,065 shares traded.

Harworth Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £439.18 million, a P/E ratio of -903.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.22.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

