HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.77.

HCP opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $753,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,457 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 999,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

