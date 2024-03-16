Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

