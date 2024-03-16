Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.
Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.08.
Insider Activity
In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,148,000 after acquiring an additional 274,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.