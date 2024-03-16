Heartland Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,148,000 after acquiring an additional 274,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

