Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $274.30

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.30 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.95). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.52), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.49.
Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Heavitree Brewery’s payout ratio is presently 1,935.48%.
Insider Activity at Heavitree Brewery
About Heavitree Brewery
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.