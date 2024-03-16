Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $274.30

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.30 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.95). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.52), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.49.

Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Heavitree Brewery’s payout ratio is presently 1,935.48%.

Insider Activity at Heavitree Brewery

About Heavitree Brewery

In other news, insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £10,000.50 ($12,812.94). 94.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

