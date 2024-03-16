Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Leona Murphy Acquires 11,070 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Leona Murphy bought 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.55 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$39,298.50 ($26,025.50).
Helia Group Company Profile
Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.
