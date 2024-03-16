Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Hello Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $5.97 on Friday. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

