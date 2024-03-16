Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,170.40

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00006312 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.30 million and approximately $62,170.40 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.34590274 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $92,755.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

