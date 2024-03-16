Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

HRTX opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.68. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.