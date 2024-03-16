Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HRTX
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heron Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.