Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $806.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $83.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIBB. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIBB

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.