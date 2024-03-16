High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:ICF opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.