High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

