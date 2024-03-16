High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

