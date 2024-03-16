High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

High Tide Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

