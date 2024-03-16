Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 14th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHPF remained flat at $15.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

