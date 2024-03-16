Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $55.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.