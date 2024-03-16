Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $217.53 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $217.53 million and $21.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.72 or 0.00021628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00072293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,779,006 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.